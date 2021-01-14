LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on LMAT shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barrington Research raised their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $76,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,779,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,966,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 18,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $744,173.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,838 shares in the company, valued at $113,491.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,015 shares of company stock worth $10,153,890 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

LMAT opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $846.23 million, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.40. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $43.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.19.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $36.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

