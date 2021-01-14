LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.44

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.44 and last traded at $43.93, with a volume of 1378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.59 million, a PE ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.19.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $36.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 55,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $1,967,783.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,951,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,093,797.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Roush sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $728,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,015 shares of company stock worth $10,153,890 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,761,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,837,000 after purchasing an additional 78,741 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,884,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,288,000 after purchasing an additional 81,170 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 698,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,738,000 after purchasing an additional 57,628 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 472,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after purchasing an additional 153,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 94,489 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

