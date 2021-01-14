Lendingblock (LND) One Day Volume Tops $180.00

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. Lendingblock has a total market cap of $354,510.58 and approximately $180.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lendingblock coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lendingblock has traded 55.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lendingblock Profile

Lendingblock is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 786,162,769 coins. The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com . The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Buying and Selling Lendingblock

