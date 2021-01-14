Leonovus Inc. (LTV.V) (CVE:LTV) Shares Gap Up to $1.28

Shares of Leonovus Inc. (LTV.V) (CVE:LTV) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.28, but opened at $1.43. Leonovus Inc. (LTV.V) shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 16,881 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.06 million and a PE ratio of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.41.

About Leonovus Inc. (LTV.V) (CVE:LTV)

Leonovus Inc provides cloud solutions software that optimizes enterprise data storage and management with its multi-cloud data controller solutions. The company's products include Data Discovery Tool, a software-based solution that characterizes the stored data; Smart Filer, a cloud information lifecycle management solution that analyzes existing file storage and extends its capacity; and Vault, a multi-cloud data controller that stores data securely across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

