Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Shares Up 1.2%

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) shares shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.50. 200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEFUF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Leon’s Furniture from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Leon’s Furniture from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.83.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, home office products, and appliance repair services; and insurance products.

