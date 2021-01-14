Level01 (LVX) Reaches Market Cap of $7.58 Million

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. In the last week, Level01 has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Level01 has a total market cap of $7.58 million and $13,119.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Level01 token can now be bought for about $0.0460 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00041098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.09 or 0.00374834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00037650 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,528.56 or 0.03868973 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00013178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012625 BTC.

Level01 Profile

LVX is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,760,195 tokens. Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . The official message board for Level01 is level01.io/blog . The official website for Level01 is level01.io

Buying and Selling Level01

