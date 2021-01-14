(LGF.B) (NYSE:LGF.B) Trading Up 9.4%

Shares of (LGF.B) (NYSE:LGF.B) were up 9.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.30 and last traded at $12.16. Approximately 893,438 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 638,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

(LGF.B) (NYSE:LGF.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. (LGF.B) had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter.

In other (LGF.B) news, Director Gordon Crawford purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $1,662,000.00.

About (LGF.B) (NYSE:LGF.B)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment operations in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks.

