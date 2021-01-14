Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Li Auto’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Li Auto will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Li Auto.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,793,000. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,826,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,098,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $35.55 on Thursday. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average of $27.89.

Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

