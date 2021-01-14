Liberty Oilfield Services Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 9,127 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 8,049% compared to the average volume of 112 call options.

Shares of NYSE LBRT traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.26. 671,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,779. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.92 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective (up from $10.50) on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wolfe Research cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $445,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,704,421.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,417,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,530,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. FMR LLC grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 54.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,831,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,435,000 after buying an additional 2,421,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,794,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,754,000 after purchasing an additional 559,245 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter worth $19,057,000. Exor Investments UK LLP purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter valued at $9,610,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 77.2% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 992,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 432,327 shares during the period.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

