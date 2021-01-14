Life Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Trading 2.3% Higher

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) shares traded up 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.63. 7,356 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 55,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17.

About Life Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:LTGHY)

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals primarily in South Africa. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

