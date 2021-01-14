LifeSci Acquisition II (NASDAQ:LSAQ) Stock Price Up 1.1%

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ) rose 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.68 and last traded at $11.22. Approximately 19,003 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 29,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

About LifeSci Acquisition II (NASDAQ:LSAQ)

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

