Lightstreams (PHT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6,028.00

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. In the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lightstreams has a market cap of $1.00 million and $6,028.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00041680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.93 or 0.00375973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00039093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,539.21 or 0.03965519 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00012983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Lightstreams

Lightstreams (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,051,116 coins. Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io

Lightstreams Coin Trading

Lightstreams can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

