Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) Price Target Raised to C$80.00 at Scotiabank

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$66.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$46.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$73.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of TSE LNR traded up C$0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$73.07. 63,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,958. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$67.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.25. Linamar Co. has a one year low of C$24.57 and a one year high of C$73.56. The company has a market cap of C$4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21.

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Linamar Co. will post 5.9799998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda Hasenfratz bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$67.82 per share, with a total value of C$3,391,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at C$13,564,000. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Mcdougall sold 3,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.54, for a total value of C$254,558.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,169 shares in the company, valued at C$146,494.26. Insiders have purchased a total of 51,723 shares of company stock worth $3,504,691 over the last ninety days.

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) Company Profile

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

