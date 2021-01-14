Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,883 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 3.4% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Linde by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 3.3% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 27.9% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1.0% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

In related news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,964,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $264.66. The company had a trading volume of 33,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,064. Linde plc has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $274.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $138.91 billion, a PE ratio of 63.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.00.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.