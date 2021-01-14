Linden Rose Investment LLC Invests $58.77 Million in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Linden Rose Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 330,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,766,000. Pinduoduo makes up 56.5% of Linden Rose Investment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 123,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,975,000 after buying an additional 48,871 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Pinduoduo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 659,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,904,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Pinduoduo by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDD traded up $2.08 on Thursday, hitting $166.88. 243,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,297,688. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.89 billion, a PE ratio of -151.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $187.70.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.57. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 35.73%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.21.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

