Linden Rose Investment LLC Purchases Shares of 196,404 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Linden Rose Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 196,404 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $39,094,000. SEA comprises approximately 37.6% of Linden Rose Investment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Linden Rose Investment LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SEA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth about $2,850,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,385,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,913,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SE traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $227.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.53 and a beta of 1.44. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $229.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.26.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA had a negative net margin of 39.03% and a negative return on equity of 107.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.92.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

