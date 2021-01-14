Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Trading 6.4% Higher

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) shares traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $2.17. 2,255,658 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,924,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

LCTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Noble Financial started coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39. The company has a market cap of $325.48 million, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 2.11.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,001.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCTX. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 17.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 69,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 55,189 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 291,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 58,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 938.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 150,568 shares during the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

