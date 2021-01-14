LINKA (LINKA) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $16,182.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LINKA has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar. One LINKA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00041680 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005344 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.93 or 0.00375973 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00039093 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,539.21 or 0.03965519 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00012983 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.
- Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.
LINKA Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “
LINKA Coin Trading
LINKA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
