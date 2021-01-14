Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a growth of 65.9% from the December 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of LINX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,963. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 696.56 and a beta of 2.33. Linx has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $9.10.

Get Linx alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Linx by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 315,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 60,713 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linx in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Tiger Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Linx in the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LINX. Zacks Investment Research raised Linx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Santander assumed coverage on Linx in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.60 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

About Linx

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.

See Also: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Linx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.