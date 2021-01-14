Lisk (LSK) Hits One Day Volume of $9.04 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 14th. Lisk has a market cap of $171.84 million and $9.04 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00003487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00016285 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007552 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 100% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004334 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 142,935,310 coins and its circulating supply is 126,950,072 coins. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

