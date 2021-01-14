Litecoin Cash Achieves Market Cap of $6.01 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 14th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 42.3% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $6.01 million and approximately $8,819.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.47 or 0.00442776 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,035.89 or 0.98502519 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000166 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 706,897,325 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

