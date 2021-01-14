Litecoin Hits Market Cap of $9.70 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. Litecoin has a market cap of $9.70 billion and approximately $7.63 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $146.37 or 0.00384206 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 347.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000232 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,245,618 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Litecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

