Lition Price Reaches $0.0389 (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. Over the last week, Lition has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. One Lition coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. Lition has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $288,202.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lition alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,985.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,155.70 or 0.03042471 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.75 or 0.00383699 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.50 or 0.01322879 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.50 or 0.00554155 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.30 or 0.00437799 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.55 or 0.00301554 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00019860 BTC.

About Lition

Lition (CRYPTO:LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.