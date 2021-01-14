Live Oak Acquisition (NYSE:LOAK) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.85

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOAK) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.85 and last traded at $27.75, with a volume of 3046337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.51.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.18.

In related news, major shareholder Gary Kent Wunderlich, Jr. acquired 4,905,000 shares of Live Oak Acquisition stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $49,050,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Live Oak Acquisition stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOAK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,471,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,834,000. Live Oak Acquisition makes up about 5.4% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned 5.72% of Live Oak Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Live Oak Acquisition (NYSE:LOAK)

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. focuses to engage in a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Foxhound Merger Partners, Inc Live Oak Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

