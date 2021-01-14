Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Purchases 2,753 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,417 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.2% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 44,345 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 210,425 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 21,417 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 44,592 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $216.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.71 and a 200 day moving average of $212.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.71.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

