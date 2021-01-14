Lobstex Price Up 16.6% Over Last Week (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0671 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $631,594.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000447 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 57.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 42.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,091,620 coins and its circulating supply is 21,091,608 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

