Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.00.

NYSE:LMT traded up $8.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $353.87. 55,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,807. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $99.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

