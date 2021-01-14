LockTrip (LOC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $19,140.00

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. During the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 12% higher against the dollar. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001467 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $8.50 million and $19,140.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001085 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LockTrip Token Profile

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

