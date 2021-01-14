Loki (LOKI) Price Hits $0.56 on Top Exchanges

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, Loki has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Loki coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001400 BTC on popular exchanges. Loki has a total market cap of $29.33 million and approximately $1,349.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,762.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,212.96 or 0.03050480 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.93 or 0.00384607 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $517.73 or 0.01302059 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $212.86 or 0.00535331 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.53 or 0.00421323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.72 or 0.00288512 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00019415 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,680,945 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.