Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) Shares Gap Up to $0.09

Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.09, but opened at $0.10. Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 230,900 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.33 million and a PE ratio of -0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Get Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) alerts:

Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) news, Senior Officer Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$78,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,028,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$271,261.26.

About Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR)

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.