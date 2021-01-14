Loom Network Hits Market Cap of $43.73 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $43.73 million and $13.73 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Loom Network has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00046034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.34 or 0.00379275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00038312 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,615.02 or 0.04101582 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013334 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00012793 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network is a token. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

