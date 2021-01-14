Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Short Interest Update

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the December 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

OTCMKTS:LOIMF remained flat at $$28.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.46. Loomis AB has a 12-month low of $28.41 and a 12-month high of $28.41.

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $531.03 million for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 5.21%.

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, and international valuables logistics. It serves banks, retailers, and other operators. The company operates through a network of approximately 400 branches in 20 countries.

