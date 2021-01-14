Loopring 24 Hour Volume Reaches $188.60 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One Loopring token can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Loopring has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Loopring has a market cap of $521.86 million and $188.60 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00041098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.09 or 0.00374834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00037650 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,528.56 or 0.03868973 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00013178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012625 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,209,835,913 tokens. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.