Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Shares Up 13.9%

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) shot up 13.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.14 and last traded at $26.44. 518,727 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 222,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average is $20.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,479,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,335,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 28,985 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 112,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. Company Profile (NASDAQ:LORL)

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 16 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

