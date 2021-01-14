Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Shares Up 13.9%

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) shot up 13.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.14 and last traded at $26.44. 518,727 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 222,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average is $20.47.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd.
Loral Space & Communications Inc. Company Profile (NASDAQ:LORL)
Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 16 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.
