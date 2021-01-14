Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Acquires 181,476 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 85.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,476 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $92,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in PayPal by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 19.5% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 20.1% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in PayPal by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.61.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $243.13. 212,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,605,086. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $247.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.34, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.65.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

