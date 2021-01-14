Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,099 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 2.9% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.11% of Adobe worth $254,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adobe by 20.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,043,100,000 after buying an additional 1,045,762 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,539,674 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,716,823,000 after purchasing an additional 195,205 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,045,297,000 after purchasing an additional 336,890 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,295,525 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,125,795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Adobe by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,119,658 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,039,544,000 after purchasing an additional 266,490 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total value of $1,923,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,319.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,148 shares of company stock valued at $3,845,820 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $7.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $464.50. The stock had a trading volume of 84,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,634. The stock has a market cap of $222.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $487.60 and a 200-day moving average of $473.67.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.27.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

