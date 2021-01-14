Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Buys 31,610 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,610 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.62% of Cabot worth $15,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBT. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBT traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.52. 4,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,140. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.60. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $49.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.58 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cabot from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

