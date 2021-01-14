Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Buys 49,056 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,886 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,056 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $50,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST stock traded down $4.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $362.34. 69,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,552. The company has a market capitalization of $160.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,418,306.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $439,409.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at $7,366,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

