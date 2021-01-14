Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Buys 707 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.9% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $257,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 41.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,818.29.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $12.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,735.22. 41,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,909. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,765.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1,609.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,843.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.