Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Cuts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 137,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $35,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 48.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.5% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 10,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 19.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.07.

Shares of ACN traded down $1.51 on Thursday, reaching $255.57. 32,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,328. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $255.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.45. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $271.18. The firm has a market cap of $168.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total transaction of $425,899.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,962.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,731,766 shares of company stock valued at $158,408,073. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

