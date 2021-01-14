Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000.

IVV traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $382.12. The stock had a trading volume of 117,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477,166. The business has a fifty day moving average of $371.35 and a 200 day moving average of $345.79. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $382.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

