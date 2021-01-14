Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,700 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Amcor were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 194.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,522,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,889,592 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Amcor in the third quarter valued at $41,175,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Amcor by 395.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,394,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,848 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 254.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,582,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,139 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amcor by 214.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,628 shares during the period. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMCR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

Shares of Amcor stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $11.47. 109,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,698,778. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 73.44%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

