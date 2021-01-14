Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,878 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.18% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $32,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $957,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Truist began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

In related news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 35,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $5,015,124.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,752 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 20,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $3,015,414.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,944,616.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,715 shares of company stock worth $15,188,880. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BR traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $81.90 and a one year high of $158.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.06.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

