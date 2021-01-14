Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 655,516 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.6% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Visa were worth $143,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 52.7% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on V. KeyCorp raised their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.07.

NYSE V traded down $4.85 on Thursday, reaching $204.50. The stock had a trading volume of 269,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,153,809. The company has a market capitalization of $398.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.74. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

