Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $123.88 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,693 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up 1.4% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.12% of ServiceNow worth $123,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,225.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.79.

Shares of NOW traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $518.51. The stock had a trading volume of 22,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.93 and a 12 month high of $566.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.16 billion, a PE ratio of 147.79, a PEG ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $536.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $484.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.49, for a total value of $821,522.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,842.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total value of $72,140.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,988.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,175 shares of company stock valued at $31,883,815 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.