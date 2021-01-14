Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $131.31 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 928,145 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 1.5% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.06% of NIKE worth $131,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.85.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.58. The stock had a trading volume of 109,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.86. The firm has a market cap of $223.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,425,781.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

