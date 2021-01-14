Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $133.26 Million Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. The Trade Desk comprises approximately 1.5% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.35% of The Trade Desk worth $133,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 12.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $785.13. 16,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,178. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $972.80. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 316.71, a PEG ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $871.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $613.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian John Stempeck sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.42, for a total value of $2,302,086.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,105,879.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total value of $140,137.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,725.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,820 shares of company stock valued at $32,652,319. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $597.37.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

