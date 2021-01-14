Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $158.52 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 996,907 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,124 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for about 1.8% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.36% of NXP Semiconductors worth $158,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,784,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 243.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,898 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $83,809,000 after buying an additional 520,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,108,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $514,255,000 after purchasing an additional 248,845 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 30.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 925,822 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $115,552,000 after purchasing an additional 214,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 57.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 536,721 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $66,988,000 after purchasing an additional 195,451 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXPI traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.74. 36,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,911. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $182.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.53.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NXPI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Truist boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.20.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jasmin Staiblin bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.30 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,820.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,128 shares of company stock worth $6,171,512 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

