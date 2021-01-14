Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $169.11 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 48,747 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 1.9% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.23% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $169,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,957,540,000 after buying an additional 3,253,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,974,444,000 after purchasing an additional 618,563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,584,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,764,816,000 after purchasing an additional 382,899 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,089.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 354,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,720,000 after purchasing an additional 324,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,099,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $255,930,000 after purchasing an additional 298,179 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.71.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $259.03. 28,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,916. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

