Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $21.22 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 59.4% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price target (up previously from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,843.00.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,474.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $14.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,739.41. The stock had a trading volume of 29,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,770.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,613.69. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,847.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

